World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for March 17.

The REACH meeting scheduled for March 17 has been canceled.

HCLL cancels upcoming programs from March 17 through 31.

Charles Alberti classes at Gallery North canceled from March 21 through 31.

Food Shelf sleigh ride canceled for March 22.

Alice Blessing finger painting workshops scheduled for March 27, 28 and April 6 are postponed. Details for new dates pending.

Headwaters concert with Dave Cofell scheduled for March 28 is canceled.

Food shelf community cooking class canceled for March 31.

The History Center in Shevlin membership meeting and potluck supper set for March 31 has been canceled.

City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation programs and events canceled all through March.

Headwaters CoffeeHouse Open Mic scheduled for April 3 is canceled.

The History Center in Shevlin will be closed until April 3.

Headwaters Jam Band scheduled for Tuesdays in April is canceled.

Master Gardeners party and workshop canceled for April 18.

Monroe Crossing concert scheduled for April 18 at the Chief Theater is postponed. Details for a new date pending.