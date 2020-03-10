A number of upcoming events have been canceled in the Bemidji area in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

  • World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for March 17.

  • The REACH meeting scheduled for March 17 has been canceled.

  • HCLL cancels upcoming programs from March 17 through 31.

  • Charles Alberti classes at Gallery North canceled from March 21 through 31.

  • Food Shelf sleigh ride canceled for March 22.

  • Alice Blessing finger painting workshops scheduled for March 27, 28 and April 6 are postponed. Details for new dates pending.

  • Headwaters concert with Dave Cofell scheduled for March 28 is canceled.

  • Food shelf community cooking class canceled for March 31.

  • The History Center in Shevlin membership meeting and potluck supper set for March 31 has been canceled.

  • City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation programs and events canceled all through March.

  • Headwaters CoffeeHouse Open Mic scheduled for April 3 is canceled.

  • The History Center in Shevlin will be closed until April 3.

  • Headwaters Jam Band scheduled for Tuesdays in April is canceled.

  • Master Gardeners party and workshop canceled for April 18.

  • Monroe Crossing concert scheduled for April 18 at the Chief Theater is postponed. Details for a new date pending.

  • Headwaters First City Singers and First City Bell Choir have suspended activities until further notice.

This list will be updated. To have your canceled event added, email news@bemidjipioneer.com