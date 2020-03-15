BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area has announced that the organization will be open for after-school programming Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

However, they will follow Bemidji Area Schools and close starting Wednesday, March 18, through March 27 to ensure childhood safety and minimize the risk of coronavirus to the community, a release said.

The release said that club leadership is in frequent communication with Bemidji Area Schools about ways to support the community during this time.

For updates on club information, check their Facebook page, or join the club's Remind App by texting "@bemidjibgc" to 81010.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.