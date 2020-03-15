BEMIDJI -- The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, to be held Tuesday in downtown Bemidji, has been called off because of the coronavirus concern.

The parade attracts hundreds of spectators every March. It is co-sponsored by downtown's two Irish pubs -- Brigid's and Keg 'n' Cork.

But Brigid's Pub posted this announcement on Facebook Monday morning:

"With a heavy heart, we have canceled Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade as well as tonight’s Pub Trivia. We are working with our friends at Keg 'n’ Cork on planning a makeup event later this spring! Be safe, Bemidji!"