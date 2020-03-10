Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will join Walz at 10 a.m. for a media-only news conference.

On Saturday, seven new positive tests were announced, bringing the total case count to 21 in Minnesota.

Two neighboring states, Wisconsin and South Dakota, have already outlined plans to suspend school operations. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked Friday for her state's public K-12 schools to close statewide next week. Wisconsin schools, per the directive of Gov. Tony Evers, are set to close Wednesday, March 18 with an anticipated reopening on April 6.

On Friday, the Minnesota State High School League canceled all high school tournaments for March and has postponed all spring sports until April 6.