BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department continues to search for Matthew J. Asa of Bemidji. New photos of Asa were released on Friday, March 13.

Asa was 35 years old when he was last seen at 619 Minnesota Ave. NW (Northland Apartments) in Bemidji on Dec. 24. He has had no contact with friends or family since. Anyone with information regarding Asa's whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Asa is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, although he recently had a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt with wings on the front, black tennis shoes and khaki pants.