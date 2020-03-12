BEMIDJI -- In a letter sent to students and families on Thursday, Superintendent Tim Lutz addressed Bemidji Area Schools’ precautionary plans for dealing with the coronavirus.

“In light of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Minnesota, I want to assure you that ISD 31 leadership and administration have been working on a response plan in the event the coronavirus reaches our community,” Lutz said.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz announced that he would not close schools statewide.

Minnesota Health Department commissioner Jan Malcolm recommended parents of students with underlying health issues should consider distance learning.

Malcolm said that in other countries, short term school closures have not had as much of an effect on the spread of COVID-19 as canceling events with over 250 attendees.

If the situation changes, potential closures may be explored, she added.

Bemidji Area Schools will follow Minnesota Departments of Health and Education guidelines regarding school closures or other impacts on schools that could result from outbreaks of contagious conditions, according to the Thursday email.

“We are in the prevention stage of managing for a potential outbreak of coronavirus and have standards and protocols already in place since this is also influenza season. The school district has been working on a robust Emergency Response Plan in response to the coronavirus,” Superintendent Lutz said.

The letter reminded students and families to stay diligent in following the recommended personal health prevention tips — hand washing, avoiding touching the face, staying home when sick and disinfecting commonly used objects.

“I want to stress that, while we need to be preparing now for the potential that the virus may affect our school district, it has not yet happened. We do not need to panic,” Lutz said.

On Friday afternoon, Governor Walz issued a request that all gatherings with more than 250 attendees be canceled.

Prior to this, the Minnesota State High School League had announced the cancellation of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments. The section speech tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.

Outside of a select few schools connected to COVID-19 cases, most K-12 schools in Minnesota remain open, although other states are beginning to implement closures.

Nationally, five states and Washington D.C. have closed their K-12 schools, as of Friday.

Across the northern border, all publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks following March break.

While there are no confirmed cases in Beltrami County, as of Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. These cases occurred in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Wright and Stearns counties.

As of Friday afternoon, at least 1,700 people throughout the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least 41 patients with the virus have died.

