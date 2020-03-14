10 years ago

March 14, 2010 -- Robbie Stouffer, with the Bemidji State University Construction Management Club, worked with Gregg Benson, a sandbagging instructor with the Minnesota Department of Corrections Sentence to Serve program, filling a sandbag during the Sandbagging 101 class at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. Fourteen people took part during the class.

25 years ago

March 14, 1995 -- The owner of the Super 8 Motel in Bemidji has big plans for an eight-acre plot across Hannah Avenue. Murray Williamson plans a $3.5 million, three- story, upscale motel with up to 80 rooms, a conference and banquet center and indoor pool. It will likely be the home of seven upscale four-plexes and may become the site of a regional sports hall of fame.

50 years ago

March 14, 1970 -- Steve Rude, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rude of rural Bemidji, is the designer and developer of the “Pak-It” sled a new concept in snowmobile tote sleds. Pak-It had its genesis back in the autumn of 1968 when Steve was given an assignment in his Bemidji State College technical drafting class to “design and develop a commercial product.”

100 years ago

March 14, 1920 -- In connection with the educational unrest, it is interesting to compare the cost of schools in Beltrami County. Reports made by the superintendents of high and graded schools in this county show that the cost of keeping one pupil in school in Bemidji for one year at $46. At Hines, the cost was $100; at Tenstrike and Blackduck, $75; Saum and Kelliher, $65.