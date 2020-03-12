BEMIDJI -- Following recent coronavirus developments, Red Lake Nation College will be suspending all in-person classes for the next three weeks for its 70 students. Classes will continue online through April 3, officials said.

“Prevention is our big focus,” RLNC President Dan King said Thursday.

King said the school is well-prepared to go online-only, due to often needing to close for days at a time during harsh weather conditions.

“We hope this clears up and we have everyone back on campus in a few weeks," King said. "If not, we can continue this through the end of the term since we already do lots of online work due to the extreme weather days that force us into this many times each winter. We have 21st Century technology -- hardware and software, at RLNC, so we can easily transition into a virtual, online format.”

King said while that is important to take necessary precautions, he encouraged students, staff and faculty not to live in fear.

“Remember: fear is not one of our Ojibwe values. Therefore, we will not live in fear,” King said.

“However, humility, truth, courage, honesty, respect, love, and wisdom are our Ojibwe values. Therefore, we must be respectful and truthful with each other about these new health threats and live honestly with ourselves, in sharing information, and recognizing this as a very serious issue for all of us,” he continued.

King noted the vulnerability of Red Lake Nation to illnesses like coronavirus, and that while many RLNC students are young, it is important to take precautions to protect elders in their community.

“Our most vulnerable people are the sick and the elderly, so it’s not just about our students, who tend to be a little younger," he said. "They might think, ‘well, it’s not going to affect me,’ but you’ve got to think about who you could bring it back to in the community, you know, the elders and the sick. That’s what we need to be thinking about.”

RLNC students are currently on spring break.

“We’re worried about students coming back (from break) because we know that there’s people coming from Florida and Vegas and a lot were in the Twin Cities at the (Red Lake Lady Warriors high schoool girls basketball) game.”

The school will follow guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and other tribal council, federal and state directives, King said.

“This is a preventative measure to avoid bringing large groups of hundreds of people together everyday on campus, and avoiding close, people to people contact,” he said.

All non-essential RLNC travel is also canceled until further notice.

Leech Lake Tribal College

Leech Lake Tribal College President Raymond Burns said while the college is not yet planning to close its campus, necessary precautions are being taken to prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

“We are beginning preparations just in case, we would rather have our plans in place and never have to use them than the other way around. We are working to convert the remainder of our semester offerings to online… if we are forced to close the campus,” he said.

“The way things have exploded in the last couple of days, it would be foolish of us to not make the preparations that we need to, just in case,” he added.

Travel restrictions have been imposed for LLTC faculty and staff, Burns said.

Leech Lake Tribal College has 206 students.

Both Burns and King expressed disappointment that the American Indian Higher Education Consortium 2020 National Student Conference in Albuquerque, N.M., set for March 18-23 had been canceled. Both RLNC and LLTC were set to have students in attendance.

“The risk was too great,” Burns said of the conference.

