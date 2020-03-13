BEMIDJI -- Worship services in the Bemidji area are expected to go on as planned this weekend as church officials stay apprised of the coronavirus public health threat. Some churches are making changes to keep worshipers safe, but as of Friday morning, there were no reports of services being canceled.

The worldwide health crisis was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting of area pastors. One attendee, Pastor Mike Naylor of Trinity Lutheran in Debs and Our Redeemer’s Lutheran in Puposky, said the group talked about how coronavirus could impact their services.

“It’s just pretty much common sense things,” Naylor said. “We weren’t looking at changing the way we operate for the time being, but it’s a fluid thing and if it changes we’ll adopt different procedures. If it’s really bad it could go as far as not holding church on a particular Sunday. That’s not a probability, but it’s a possibility.”

Pastor Chip Holt of First Presbyterian in Bemidji said his church has received guidance from the Presbytery of Northern Waters and the Synod of Lakes and Prairies.

“The Presbytery handed out some very good guidance from the Center for Disease Control,” Holt said. “And the Synod just passed out some things that were more church specific. I am very pleased about the way they have addressed it and the steps we can take to keep things in our congregation from getting too nuts. Many congregations, particularly the mainline denominations, are aging congregations, and I have one of them. The information I have received listening to the news is the elderly are more susceptible for this.”

Holt said the First Presbyterian Church Session (Council) will discuss the issue when it meets on Tuesday, March 17. “We will have a discussion on contingency planning based on the information we have,” he said. “The other thing I want to talk to my Session about is home visits. We have a number of people who are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, let alone people who have to go into the hospital for procedures. I just want people to be aware of it and discuss it, but I certainly am not going to cease any of those visits for now.”

Holt said one change at his church was already implemented last Sunday. Instead of handshakes, congregants greeted each other with elbow bumps.

Naylor said his rural churches have been following guidance from the Northwest Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

“The synod has been proactive in getting out information, updates on what’s going on,” Naylor said. "We don’t feel as affected here in this area yet.”

He said at least one change will take place this weekend. “When we collect the offering we’ll set the plate down and let the people put things into it rather than pass it,” he said.

Changes also are expected when Communion is offered at many area churches.

Still, Pastor Holt said he has not received calls from congregants asking about the issue.

“I have not had a single church member call me and express a concern,” Holt said. “We’re trying to be realistic about the whole thing. It will come to an end sometime, and that will be that. Come one, come all. We’re all in this together.”