BAGLEY -- Clearwater County Historical Society is set to celebrate the naming of the ‘2020 Clearwater County First Lady,’ starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the American Legion Auditorium, 112 Main Ave. N.

BSU President Faith Hensrud will be the keynote speaker. Music will be provided by Allison Cease of Cease Family Funeral homes in Bagley. Tickets are $15 each, and available through Wednesday, March 11. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact the History Center at (218) 785-2000.