BAGLEY -- Shevlin Garden Club and Bagley Community Ed will host their Second Annual Spring Garden Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Bagley High School, Room 100, 1130 Main Ave. N.

Connie Nunemaker from Shevlin will offer a presentation on “Free Gardening - How to multiply plants and get them started from seeds." She will share techniques on how to increase the number of flowers and plants in a yard with little to no cost, a release said. Tyrone Moen of Blackduck will share his knowledge of the life cycle of honeybees, how to maintain the colonies, keep hives healthy and encourage bees and other pollinators.

Pre-registration cost is $10 or $15 at door. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information, contact Bagley Community Ed at (218) 694-3232.