CASS LAKE -- In a former movie theater still home to popcorn signs and film reels, volunteers spend hours working to better the lives of animals around Leech Lake.

But not for much longer if Leech Lake Legacy doesn’t raise enough money to buy the building by the end of March.





The animal welfare organization has been active since 2011. The program provides services to animals in and around the Leech Lake Indian Reservation, and also regularly transports surrendered animals to the Twin Cities area for re-homing.

The organization was formed in 2011 by director Jenny Fitzer after she heard about the plight of dogs facing euthanasia near Leech Lake.

“I got a call one day (from a woman) whose husband had been fishing up on Leech Lake and he came up the lake and there were three dogs on the shore. They looked hungry, so he was giving them some of his bait and he didn’t want to just let him go,” she explained.

The man called Leech Lake Tribal Police and was informed that they would pick up the dogs and impound them, but that if the dogs were not claimed, they would eventually be euthanized, as the police didn’t currently work with any rescues or shelters.

The man and his wife took the dogs home, and began going back to the area regularly to collect more dogs.

They soon realized the vastness of this undertaking and reached out to Red Lake Rosie's Rescue for help, a shelter on the Red Lake Nation, which in turn connected them with Fitzer.

“I don’t know anything about animal rescue, but I’d be willing to help you,” Fitzer recalls telling her.

She then began to coordinate bringing animals from Leech Lake to the Twin Cities, where they would be quickly re-homed. Through this, Leech Lake Legacy was slowly born.

Since its founding, Leech Lake Legacy has called many temporary spaces home. The organization hopped back and forth from community buildings to tribal garages for years.

The movie theater in Cass Lake, which closed in 2011, became its home three years ago.

Services provided

Leech Lake Legacy provides free or low-cost services on a monthly basis including pet wellness checks, spay/neuter procedures, or the opportunity to surrender animals that can no longer be cared for.

The organization has provided medical care and resources to more than area 18,000 animals including:

Spay and neuter surgeries

Wellness exams, vaccinations and parasite control

Transport and placement of surrendered animals

Pet food and supplies

Counseling on pet care, nutrition and behavior

While events are only hosted once per month, Fitzer and volunteer Nancy O’Sullivan have their Saturdays booked every week transporting van loads of surrendered animals from Leech Lake and the surrounding area to partner organizations around the Twin Cities.

Acting as a liaison

Leech Lake Legacy is not an animal shelter and does not house animals longer than a weekend. Approximately 70% of all animals surrendered go to one of the Animal Humane Society's five sites in the Twin Cities. The organization also works with more than 20 other partner shelters and rescues.

The program acts as a liaison between the Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Cass Lake impound and their network of partner shelters and rescues.

Animals transported also include surrendered animals from Red Lake, White Earth and some from Roseau and Bagley.

“Saturday morning it all starts at about 9 o'clock, I leave for Motley and meet Jenny in Motley, and we transfer all the animals from my vehicle, which has been up to 69 animals. I think that’s our all-time high -- 69 animals,” O’Sullivan said.

Can you imagine? All those little critters that don’t have a place to go, we find placement for them. This program is so important, and it really is a unique one for northern Minnesota,” she added.

Touching hearts

O’Sullivan was emotional as she spoke about her experiences working with Leech Lake Legacy.

“There are a lot of sad cases, but a lot of happy ones,” she said.

For Fitzer, her memories of her time with the organization are emotional as well. She recalled one of the most memorable days of working so far, when a client was forced to make a difficult decision.

A young woman brought in her pregnant chihuahua, that had been in labor for days. Many chihuahuas, due to their size, are unable to give birth naturally. If the girl was sent home with her dog, it would have likely died.

In order to give the dog proper care, she had to surrender it to a shelter in the Twin Cities, where the clinic would provide the lifesaving operation free of charge. She would save the dog’s life, but it would be adopted out afterward, and she would not see the dog again.

“It was a really difficult decision for her because obviously she loves her dog. Over the course of that day before the dog was brought to the cities, she came in three different times to say goodbye, which of course was very emotional for all of us,” she said.

The dog survived and was adopted and the young woman now volunteers regularly with Leech Lake Legacy.

“She’s very, very proud of the fact that she’s volunteering for us, and we’ve brought her into our family,” Fitzer said.

Financial needs

The organization is currently leasing the building on a temporary basis. The building has been on the market since Leech Lake Legacy moved in, with the agreement that if someone made an offer on the building, they had the right to first refusal.

A potential buyer made an offer on the property earlier this year. The owners accepted the offer, which means Leech Lake Legacy must buy it themselves and exercise their right to first refusal, or leave.

On the organization’s GoFundMe campaign, Fitzer wrote, “Our current lease allows us a right of first refusal to purchase the building, and we must exercise that right now or lose the building. Although we have searched for other properties in the area, this building remains our best option. Your help is urgently needed by March 28 to help us with a mortgage down payment, closing costs and a required maintenance fund totaling $60,000.”

As of the time of publication, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $13,000 out of the $60,000 needed in five days.

"This is going to be a great location. We could help so many animals here. It’s exciting. It’s exciting beyond words,” O’Sullivan said.

“I hope people will realize the value of keeping this place going and helping people on the reservation and their animals,” she added.

What happens if the building is sold?

“First of all, I’ll have a heart attack,” Fitzer said with a laugh.

Fitzer said the building is in a convenient location for residents to access.

“We have more than 300 people on our waiting list for spay and neuter surgeries at all times. There’s a constant need here. Our wellness clinics are packed. We have to turn people away at the end of the day,” she said.

The area has also seen an improvement in the overall health of its animals.

“Our first two years up here, we had hundreds of Parvo cases, a contagious virus in dogs that is quite often fatal,” Fitzer said.

“Very few of the dogs or cats in the area had been vaccinated, but since we began holding regular vaccine clinics, the number of Parvo cases we see each year is down to a handful.”

Fitzer said while losing the building would be devastating, and the program would likely have to take a several month hiatus while looking for other options, she is determined to continue it regardless.

“I don’t know if we’d shut down, but we’d definitely have to scale back our services. We are never going to stop offering services, the community relies on us so much now. We’re never going to walk away,” she said.

Plans for the future

Fitzer is hopeful that the organization will raise the necessary funds to keep the building. She has plans for remodeling the structure if they were to become its owners.

She said she hopes to build a quarantine area for surrendered puppies, a surgical area, a separate area for cats and dogs, and to reduce the slope of the floor in the old theater space.

Leech Lake Legacy needs to come up with $60,000 before March 28 to save its building. The organization will also host a wellness and surrender event on that same day, which is open to the public.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.