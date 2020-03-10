WALKER — The third annual Leech Lake Frostfest returns this Saturday, March 14, and it’s set to be an afternoon party filled with a variety of outdoor games, live music, craft beer, local food and furry friends.

Organizers have partnered with Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack to feature a 9-hole snow golf course that will take place on the frozen waters of Minnesota's third largest lake.

“Each hole has its unique distance and hazardous challenge, and at the end of each hole you can sample a different craft beer,” the Facebook event page said. After the beer sampling, participants can cast a vote for their favorite ale in the Homebrew Competition, where the winner will be invited back to Portage Brewing Company to craft it.

All ages are welcome to attend Frostfest, and there will be family friendly activities, including a tomahawk throw, cross-cut sawing, lumberjack races and rabbit sticks.

Dog sled rides will also be available and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $20 per adult and $10 for kids 12 and younger.

Fat bike demonstrations will be on-site, and it will be free for both adults and children to try out the winter sport.

Attendees to the event also have the chance to win three Moondance ticket sets when they try their hand in the Frostfest cornhole tournament. The cost of registering is $20, and the winning two-person team takes home the prize.

The event also includes a Paws & Claws Adoption opportunity, and attendees are encouraged to visit and play with the adoptable animals.

Both Piggy BBQ and Green Scene Organic Market, Deli & Catering are returning this year to ease hunger with a satisfying blend of hearty treats for guests. The menu will include pork sandwiches (a vegan jackfruit option is also available), chili and hot dogs as well as hot dish and macaroni bowls.

“These two curators continue to pave the way for foodies in Walker,” the event’s official website said.

Local beer will be provided by Portage Brewing Company.

Entertainment will consist of live music by two new energetic acts to Frostfest. The first show will feature the Duluth-based Crescent Moon Band, which specializes in a mix of rock, soul and experimental music. The second act, the Fargo-based Jessica Vines Band, is a five-part group that “blends jazz, rock, and R&B in a wonderful and funky way,” the Facebook event page said.

“These groups have both played in Walker at past events, and absolutely rocked the stage,” the event’s official website said. “Trust us when we say this, you won't be disappointed in what these groups bring to a show.”

Frostfest is a "Leave No Trace" event, and every structure and piece of trash needs to be removed from City Park once the event ends.

The entry ticket cost is $20 (children 12 and younger get in free), and it does not include beer or food. The entry fee will include a limited edition mug for the first 500 ticket buyers, snow golf and live music.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.leechlakefrostfest.com.

If you go:

What: Leech Lake Frostfest

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Walker City Park

Cost: $20 (Children 12 and younger get in free)