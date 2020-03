BEMIDJI -- The Shamrock Shuffle 5K or 10K is set for Saturday, March 14, at the Sanford Center. The race starts at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m.

Participants will receive a T-shirt if they pre-register by Feb. 20. Cost is $30 for pre-registration and $35 for day-of registration. All youth 15 or younger will receive special recognition for completing the race. Chip timing will be done through Hero Timing.