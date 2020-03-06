BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff's Office has partnered with a program to help drivers keep their lights functioning on the road.

According to a press release, both law enforcement agencies are working with Lights Out!, a microgrant sponsored program that helps motorists get necessary repairs to vehicle lighting issues. The goal of the partnership is to make the roads safer, help improve financial stability and improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement, a release said.

The program will have two phases with the first starting Monday, March 9, with a survey period. In March, deputies and officers will invite motorists who are stopped for an equipment violation to participate in a survey, conducted by Wilder Research.

The survey is intended to get feedback from the public to improve the Lights Out! program, as well as improve local policing initiatives and the driver's experience with law enforcement in the future. If stopped, a law enforcement officer will ask if the person stopped wants to participate in the voluntary survey. Those completing the survey will receive a $10 gift card through the research firm for either Target or Amazon.

The survey period will last four weeks. Then, in April, officers will begin issuing vouchers instead of citations to motorists to get necessary lighting related repairs completed at no cost.

The vouchers will be for up to $250 in lighting repairs at participating shops, including Tires Plus, Southside Towing and Recovery and Stu's Auto Electric.

For more information, visit www.lightsonus.org.