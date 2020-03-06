10 years ago

March 7, 2010 -- From 7-year-old twin skiers Anna and Elise Carlson of Barnum, Minn., to the senior competitor Jan Niskanen, 75, of Bemidji, the mild March weather gave 75 skiers a good morning for the 30th annual Buena Vista Snowjourn. Sponsored by the Buena Vista Logging Heritage Museum, Snowjourn is Bemidji’s oldest ski event.

25 years ago

March 7, 1995 -- Two Beltrami County employees were rewarded for on-the-job excellence in a ceremony that County Administrator Greg Lewis said he hopes will become an annual event. Dorren Dahl, a Court Administration Department employee and Barb Kennedy, a receptionist with the Beltrami County Extension Service, were honored in a ceremony at the courthouse.

50 years ago

March 7, 1970 -- Independent School District No. 38 operates three schools on the Red Lake Indian Reservation and has integrated new material and projects in course offerings to infuse material relevant to the culture of the local area. Teachers encourage discussion of current events related to the modern Indian and promote discussion of local events and customs.

100 years ago

March 7, 1920 -- Guess Bemidji golf artists are showing those Californians how golf is played in this city, for in the recent qualifying round of the Coronado Country club at San Diego for the amateur golf championship, Bemidji's F. S. Lycan defeated his opponent 12 to 11, and A. P. White defeated his competitor 12 to 6.