PARK RAPIDS -- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance on Friday, March 13, at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave. Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Myron Hollatz at the caller, plus mainstream from 8 to 10 p.m. A potluck meal will be served. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at (218) 252-3853.