BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD will host a presentation titled, “Outsmart the Scammers” at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Katherine Monkman, a financial advisor from Edward Jones, will give attendees the information they need to outsmart the scammers. She will discuss how to spot certain red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter, resources individuals can turn to in the event they or a loved one are targeted, and steps attendees can take now to help protect themselves and loved ones, the release said.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Christopher Muller at (218) 333-8386 or Tabitha Carrigan at (218) 333-8309.