BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will hold the following meetings from 10 to 11 a.m. each Tuesday, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

March 10: Kay Mack will present “Beltrami County 2020” providing information on driver’s licenses and passports information.

March 17: Cal Rice will present “The Great White North.” Approximately 25,000 polar bears are spread across five countries of the polar region. The Churchill sub-population consists of about 900 bears which are on the ice from November to July. Churchill is not only the best location to observe polar bears but also a good opportunity to see arctic foxes, ptarmigan and snowy owls, a release said.

March 24: Becky Secore and Jeff Lind will present “Beltrami County Child Services.” Secore, director of Beltrami County Health and Human Services, and Lind, director of Beltrami County Social Services, will share policies and work from these two county services.

March 31: Stephanie Johnson, director of the Kitchigami Regional Library, will present “The Minnesota Regional Library System and Kitchigami Regional Library.”