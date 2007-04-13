The community is invited to learn and dance to live music by Four Mile Portage of Duluth, with calling by David Kirchner from St. Paul, a release said.

The Dance will be preceded by a Musicians Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave NW. Interested musicians are welcome to attend the free workshop with the visiting band. At the workshop they will learn how to play for contra dancing and practice tunes for sitting in with the band later that evening, the release said.

Everything is taught by the caller. No experience or partners necessary. A free will donation is suggested but not required. For more information, find Bemidji Contra Dance on Facebook.