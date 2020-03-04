9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7: Sixth Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally. The annual rally is a timed ride open to all levels at both the 10-kilometer and 28-kilometer distances. Spectators are welcome. All riders must register (starting at 9:30 a.m.) and attend a pre-race rules meeting at 10:15 a.m. in the Visitor Center. Helmets and 3.8" tires are required. A mass start on Lake Bemidji will kick off both the 10-kilometer and 28-kilometer races at 11 a.m. There is no fee for the event. Free-will donations will support the Trek North Mountain Bike Team and Bemidji Composite Mountain Bike Team. Awards will follow off-site.

9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12: The Story Tree Preschool, "It’s Maple Syrup Time." Young nature explorers are invited to The Story Tree preschool program where participants will discover nature through a variety of activities like puppet stories, science, crafts, games, hikes and more, a release said. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. Meet at the Visitors Center, and dress for going outside.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12: Lake Bemidji State Park Friends group meeting. The Friends group at Lake Bemidji State Park makes a difference in the park by enhancing the amenities and opportunities the park has to offer visitors, the release said. Through fundraising and volunteering, the Friends have provided a variety of things for the park like the children’s playground, youth programming, facility upgrades and much more. The Friends group meets once a month on a Thursday to discuss upcoming events and projects. Anyone who is interested in learning more is welcome to attend a meeting.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Bog Boardwalk Snowshoe Hike. Experience the bog in a different way while snowshoeing along the mile-long bog boardwalk and enjoy a late winter sunset on the way back, a release said. Meet at the bog boardwalk entrance next to Ludlow Pond (at the northern unit). Participants can bring their own snowshoes or snowshoes will be available to borrow, first come first served.

1 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 22: Signs of Spring Hike. Celebrate the spring equinox that occurs on March 19 by looking for signs that spring is near, the release said. Participants will be hiking (or snowshoeing depending on snow depth) in the maple and basswood forest along the Rocky Point Trail. Wear sturdy shoes. Part of the trail is paved and part is gravel. There are a couple of steep hills and some stairs as well. The trail is approximately one mile long.