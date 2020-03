BEMIDJI -- The First City Squares will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The caller will be Jim Lizakowski, with the theme being Dr. Seuss’ “Fox In Sox,” so wear some crazy looking sox, a release said. Finger food will be available during the dance. Dancers and spectators are welcome.