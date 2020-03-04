BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Lego Club from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 6, at the Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to come and build some creative creations on their day off of school, a release said. Cost is $15 plus tax. Maximum number of 10 participants, limited availability remaining. Snacks will be provided. To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop by City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1857.