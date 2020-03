BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parkinson's Support Group will host a free community lecture on Parkinson’s Disease at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Education Rooms A and B, 1300 Anne St. NW.

Food and drinks will be served at 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Register at www.parkinsonfoundation.org or (301) 844-6510 Ext.1006. For questions, call Jo Ann (701) 318-0845.