BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold a “Safe Sitter” training from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 5, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

The program teaches young teens ages 11-14 everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting, a release said. Students will learn life-saving skills such as how to rescue someone who is choking, and helpful information like what to do if there is severe weather.

The lessons are filled with fun activities and role-playing exercises, the release said. Students will also use CPR manikins to practice choking rescue. Cost of the program is $35 per participant.