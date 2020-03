BEMIDJI -- A community meeting will be held on the topic of “Addressing Housing and Poverty in our Community,” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Beltrami County and the City of Bemidji have been working to address this family fragmenting and even life-threatening problem, a release said. Guest speakers will include representatives from the Wolf Center, Park Place and the Village of Hope, the release said.