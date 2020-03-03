10 years ago

March 4, 2010 -- Bemidji High School girls hockey team captains Jessica Hunt, Annie Swartz, Emily Larson and Shelby Sauer were named honorable mentions to the 2010 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Girls Hockey team. Sauer was Bemdji’s leading scorer with 15 goals. The three defensemen; Larson had six goals, Hunt had five goals and Swartz had two goals.

25 years ago

March 4, 1995 -- It was a fine day for golf with low temperatures and a brisk wind blowing across Lake Bemidji. Sylvia Wildgen of Bemidji teed off with a tennis ball on a shoveled course with hole flags marked with fir trees. The rest of the foursome were Ilene Johanneson, Pam Thorson and Jean Parkin. The event was a fundraiser for the BSU Foundation.

50 years ago

March 4, 1970 -- Distribution of 75,000 copies of the Bemidji Area Vacation Guide is underway, according to Dr. LeRoy Hill, chairman of the Advertising and Promotion Committee of the Chamber; 60,000 copies went to 11 sports shows. The brochure feature's articles on history, agriculture, education and industrial development in the area and highlights the area for tourism.

100 years ago

March 4, 1920 -- Plans for the improvement of the Cass Lake-Bemidji road were discussed by County Auditor A. D. Johnson, J. L. George, president of the local Mississippi River Scenic Highway association, formerly Beltrami county auditor, and by M. N. Koll, secretary of the Northern Minnesota Development association and Cass Lake Commercial Club president.