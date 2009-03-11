BEMIDJI — Buena Vista Ski Area is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and to commemorate the occasion, there will be a long weekend celebration beginning Thursday, March 5.

On Thursday and Friday, students can take advantage of the ski area’s Student Day specials. Also, on Friday, there will be day and evening specials available.

Saturday will be a public day of celebrating the five generations of family to own and operate Buena Vista, and it will include an anniversary cake cutting ceremony in the afternoon.

Memorabilia from the ski area’s 70-year history will also be on display in the chalet.

“There will be many photos and articles for viewing during all of these days,” Suzanne Thomas, owner of Buena Vista, said.

Throughout the weekend, there will be music and cafe specials for guests to enjoy. In addition, Saturday will feature a rail jam event for snowboarders.

Finally, Sunday will be an Honor Our Troops Day, and guests can also partake in the ski area’s sunset specials from 4 to 6 p.m.

“The snow conditions are wonderful, and we are excited for a great long weekend,” Thomas said.

If you go:

What: Buena Vista’s 70th Anniversary Weekend

When: Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8

Where: Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW