BEMIDJI -- Last summer, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf received the news last summer that they were badly in need of a new roof, a new one would be very costly.

Since BCFS is a non-profit and not a federal, state or local agency, the board of directors have asked the community for its support, a release said. The price tag of a new roof is $77,000. A “quiet campaign” was started last fall, about $60,000 has been raised or committed.

Now, BCFS is turning to the community to raise the balance of the funds through their “Shelter our Shelf Campaign." Out of a total of about 330 Minnesota food shelves, BCFS ranks 15th, serving about 3,000 food insecure households annually. In 2019, BCFS shared over 925,000 pounds of food -- enough for approximately 1,850,000 meals, the release said.

“This is the biggest single expense we’ve faced in our 38 year history, aside from the purchase of our current property,” said BCFS President Jim Fretheim in the release. “It is critical that we are able to continue to provide this important service to our community.”

Donors can contribute online through the website at www.bcfsmn.org or the organization’s Facebook page. Dedicate funds to “SOS” or “Roof Project.” Checks can be mailed to: BCFS, PO Box 3118, Bemidji, MN 56619. Note “SOS” on the check’s memo line.