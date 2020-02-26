BEMIDJI -- Lions Club members are known for rolling up their sleeves and taking action to make their community a better place, and helping people improve their eyesight is one of the many ways they are doing just that.

About 12 members of the Bemidji Lions and First City Lions clubs gathered on Feb. 25 to clean and process around 200 pairs of eyeglasses that will be distributed to various mission groups around the globe.

The project is part of the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Program, where they collect, sort, clean, read, bag, box and ship recycled eyeglasses to missions groups traveling to developing countries.

Used eyeglasses are regularly donated at various drop sites around town. However, the glasses the Lions members were working on recently were just some of the more than 1,200 pounds of glasses donated at the Lions Midwinter Convention held Jan. 24-26 in Bemidji.

“We had a contest to see who could bring the most glasses,” Jim Molde of the Bemidji Lions explained. “Duluth brought in just under 500 pounds, so I had three pick-up loads of eyeglasses to haul in the end.”

Local clubs aren’t required to handle all of the glasses, but they chose to keep a portion of them to process themselves. “It’s a project that’s easy for Lions members to do,” Molde said. “It’s not like we are doing something more intensive like cooking food or grilling chicken. We can kind of just sit here and relax while we work.”

Though the process is simple, it does require multiple steps. “We pull them out of the box, check them for damage, clean them, measure their power, then they are bagged and labeled,” Molde explained.

Several club members helped with washing glasses in warm, soapy water before handing them off to be checked.

Molde, a retired Sanford optometrist himself, along with opticians Rich and Carol Brune, retired owners of Walman Optical, used lensometers to check the prescriptions of each pair.

Then a few Lions would label and bag the glasses before placing them back in a storage container.

“We’re trying to do this at least once every month,” said Joy Barclay, president of First City Lions Club. “Last time we did about 300 pairs of glasses.”

Once the glasses are processed, they are sent off to the Lions Recycle Center in Sauk Rapids before ending up at the Wisconsin Lions Eyeglass Foundation distribution center. The glasses are then disbursed to mission groups overseas or those traveling to developing countries such as Africa, South and Central America and Mexico.

“They will check a person in the field and they will say ‘well that prescription is pretty close to that one, here you go,’” Molde said.

Eyeglass recycling is just a small portion of the work done by the Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation, of which Molde is also one of the board of directors.

Molde mentioned another major program the foundation operates is Lions Gift of Sight, which helps restore sight through eye donation. According to their website, the eye bank coordinates eye donation after a person’s death and prepares and distributes eye tissue for sight-saving corneal transplants, ophthalmology research and medical education.

Children’s vision screenings are another service that area Lions clubs frequently host. In addition to offering free screenings at the Beltrami County Fair each summer, they also hold screening events at area schools throughout the year.

Anyone interested in donating eyeglasses can bring used glasses or sunglasses to any of the following drop sites around town:

Bemidji Eagles Club – 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Sanford Bemidji Eye Center & Optical – 1611 Anne St. NW.

Sanford Bemidji Downtown Eye Center & Optical – 506 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Third Street Optical – 212 Third St. NW.

Whelan Eye Care – 1900 Division St. W.