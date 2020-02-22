BEMIDJI -- Some of the community's bravest took a leap for Leap Day when they jumped into the icy waters of Lake Bemidji for the Bemidji Jaycees' 17th annual Brrrmidji Plunge on Saturday.

Participants -- some dressed in a variety of flamboyant costumes -- hopped into the 4-foot, 34-degree patch of lake for the purpose of giving back to the community.

Those who register for the plunge help to raise money that goes to a variety of local charities in the area. This year, proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.