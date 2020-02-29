BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation titled “60 Years of Adventure” by local author Dave Quam at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Center, 216 Third St. NW.

The presentation will feature stories from his book detailing his adventures in the forest fire patrol and more, a release said. Quam has also donated copies of his book, “60 Years of Adventure,” to the Senior Creations Gift Shop. All proceeds from his book sold in the Gift Shop will go to the Bemidji Senior Center.