PARK RAPIDS -- The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will kick off their spring series on at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Park Theatre, 107 Main Ave. S.

Dan Carroll, an aerial firefighter for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, will present on “Aerial Firefighting: Attacking Wildfires from the Air.” In his role as Air Tactical Group Supervisor, he supervises and coordinates air attack on wildfires, a release said.

He will discuss the aircraft (fixed wing and rotary wing) commonly used over wildfires. Along with tactics and capabilities of those aircraft, and the coordination that takes place between aircraft, ground firefighters, and fire dispatchers to ensure a safe, effective, and efficient response to wildland fires, the release said. The program is free and open to the public.