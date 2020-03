BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area League of Women Voters will hold their monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the Lueken's North meeting room, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Guests from the group Our Revolution Bemidji will speak on their vision for the future of our city and state, a release said. The League's purpose is to inform voters about important issues and it does not endorse any party or candidate. Visitors are welcome.