The Leap Day event is a cold water plunge, which will take place on Lake Bemidji directly behind the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. in the Tourist Information Center, and the first jump will be held at noon. Participants can also register on the Bemidji Jaycees' website prior to the event.

Anyone who wishes to take the plunge and jump in the freezing waters can register and raise pledges to do so. The money raised through pledges goes to a variety of local charities and stays in the local community.

For more information on the event, visit the Bemidji Jaycees' website or their Facebook page.