BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a homebuyer education workshop from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the HRDC, 403 Fourth St. NW, Suite 310.

The Home Stretch workshop will provide potential home buyers with the information they need to navigate the home-buying process with ease, a release said. Local experts will present on topics like improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home and more. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process, the release said.