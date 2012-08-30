BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold a family snowshoeing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at North Country Park. The event is for anyone who has experience with snowshoeing or wants to try snowshoeing for the first time.

The group will explore some trails and enjoy the beauty of the north woods, a release said. Participants can bring their own snowshoes or there are three pairs each of women's, men's snowshoes and children’s snowshoes available. A snack and hot chocolate will be provided.