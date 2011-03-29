MINNEAPOLIS — Four thousand Twin Cities janitors plan to walk off their jobs Thursday evening, Feb. 27, after negotiators failed to reach a contract agreement between their union and their employers.

The 24-hour strike will begin about 5 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Service Employees International Union Local 26, which represents the janitors. A rally will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Eighth Street and Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, followed by a march through the city’s downtown.

The janitors are subcontracted to work in commercial buildings across the metro, including Ecolab, IDS Center and Capella Tower. They voted Feb. 8 to authorize the strike.

The two sides had been negotiating for three months when talks broke down last Monday, according to an SEIU news release.

The union is seeking higher wages, sick time and a “green cleaning” training program aimed at reducing waste, saving energy and reducing the use of toxic chemicals, according to the SEIU.

Several environmental groups will join the janitors in their march Thursday, including Youth Climate Strike and the Sierra Club.