10 years ago

February 26, 2010 -- Zuzana Tomcikova was back in net at Bemidji State women’s hockey practice at John Glas Fieldhouse after a memorable, albeit tough run as the goalie for the Slovakian women’s hockey team at the Vancouver Olympics. She was missed judging by the way her teammates welcomed her back to Bemidji.

25 years ago

February 26, 1995 -- Bemidji School Board members will be asked if John Steinbeck's 1937 novella "Of Mice and Men" is proper for the ninth-grade English classes. The book, challenged by Mary Nelson, was reviewed by the district's Challenged Resource Committee which recommended its continued use in classes. Nelson’s challenge; objectionable language.

50 years ago

February 26, 1970 -- Bemidji’s advisory committee on school modernization met and unanimously voted to continue its study on the needs of the school district. The top priority needs of the district, based on the reports of a “fact finding” committee; a 12-room elementary school, additional classrooms for the vocational school and remodeling of the high school.

100 years ago

February 26, 1920 -- Bemidji has made important steps toward the organization of a local Mississippi River and Scenic Highway association. Officers were elected for the new organization as follows: President - James L. George, Vice-president - W. Z. Robinson, Secretary - H. M. Stanton and Treasurer - R. H. Schumaker.