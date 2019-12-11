BEMIDJI -- Evergreen Youth and Family Services announced last week that it has named Jana Wolff as its new executive director.

According to a press release, Wolff brings more than 15 years of resource development and operational experience, having worked in both the public and private sector. Originally from Spokane, Wash., Wolff graduated from Gonzaga University with a master's degree in organizational leadership.

As the executive director, Wolff said she's looking forward to working closely with the board and management team to provide strategic direction, and to further develop partnerships to uphold Evergreen's mission of strengthening youth and preserving families.

Evergreen was established in 1977 as a private, non-profit organization in Bemidji and now employs 35 full-time and 10 part-time staff. Wolff is set to be added to the staff as executive director in March.

The non-profit operates two sites in Bemidji. One is a youth shelter, while the other location offers programs centered on parent or guardian coaching, youth and family counseling and independent living skill training.