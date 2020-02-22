BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University and the George W. Neilson Foundation are now accepting applications from Bemidji-area employers for a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College students for paid internships.

The Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by Bemidji State or Northwest Technical College, a release said.

Funding is split equally with 50% of the intern’s hourly compensation being paid by the foundation, up to $2,500, and the remaining 50% paid by the participating business, the release said.

Businesses applying for internship funding must be located within 30 miles of Bemidji and must apply for the program by March 5. All non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply directly to the George W. Neilson Foundation, which will finalize selections and notify employers shortly after the deadline.

The internship partnership launched in the summer of 2012 to promote academic development and encourage employers to provide local, paid internship opportunities for BSU students. Since its inception, the program has funded 147 internships with over $565,000 invested by local employers, the release said.

The George W. Neilson Foundation supports community development projects by providing grants to programs and projects that improve the lives of the area’s children, adults and senior citizens. The foundation concentrates its program in the City of Bemidji and the surrounding area.

For more information, contact BSU/NTC Career Services at (218) 755-2038 or career@bemidjistate.edu.

The Employer Internship Application can be found here.