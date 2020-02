BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will hold “Votes for Women, Ja!” with Jane Peck at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

This will be a one-woman theatrical presentation and lecture, featuring Jane Peck, who will trace the pivotal contributions of Nordic immigrant suffragists to voting rights in Minnesota, a release said.