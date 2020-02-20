BEMIDJI -- Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Bemidji Area, held their quarterly breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 20, at BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom.

Women United brings together women in the community to rally behind causes in the areas of health, education and basic needs, organizers said in a release.

Women United members and their guests gathered at the breakfast to hear updates on the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter’s new facility project and to learn about domestic violence in the community from a panel of women who handle various aspects of domestic violence in their jobs, the release said.

Members of the panel were: Amy Lindahl, North Homes Children and Family Services; Katie Nolting, city of Bemidji; Erin Schneider, NBWS; Deb Baer, Domestic Violence Court Coordinator 9th Judicial District; and Caitlin Orgon, Evergreen Youth & Family Services.

The panel helped explain the limitations experienced by the various systems that respond to domestic violence in the community, as well as illustrating that domestic violence is a community issue, as it takes the whole community to work to end it, the release said.

During the event, Women United also presented the NBWS with $4,800 to kick off their capital campaign, the release said.

Women United also announced a new project to work on, a mobile food pantry for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Bemidji and its surrounding areas have a significant number of people who experience food insecurity and also lack the transportation to get to the food shelf, the release said.

A Community Assessment Committee will work with the BCFS Board of Directors to design a community assessment that will determine where a mobile food pantry would be most beneficial. Other committees will form after the assessment work is complete.

For more information about Women United, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org or call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.