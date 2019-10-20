BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning in Fern Township. A press release from the department said firefighters arrived on scene and found a fire in the basement of the home.

The press release said the home’s occupants were able to escape without injuries and the fire caused moderate damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. However, according to the release, it appears accidental in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance Service.