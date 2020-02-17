BEMIDJI -- The first ever Second Hand Market Craft and Garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

Early bird registration fees are $30 if postmarked by Friday, Feb 21. All spaces are first-come, first-served. Registration’s received after Feb. 21, will be accepted with an added $10. All proceeds go to Lincoln Elementary Scholarships.