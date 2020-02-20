BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host “Wired Kids,” a workshop on how screen time affects early child development, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Cost for the program is $85. Continuing Education Units and lunch are provided with registration. Speaker Cari Ebert will help examine the appropriate use of technology for young children's developing minds and bodies. She has dedicated her career to helping young children achieve their maximum potential, a release said.