BEMIDJI -- Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging Senior LinkAge Line staff will be available to provide one-to-one assistance on Medicare Part D plans and other issues from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Sanford Family Medicine Clinic 1611 Anne St.

One-to-one assistance will be available by appointment only. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433 to schedule an appointment for that day.

Staff provide information and assistance with Medicare billing issues, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, a release said.

For more information, contact the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.