BEMIDJI -- The science of food, cocktails and music will be on display at the annual e3 (pronounced e-cubed) gala at the Headwaters Science Center.

The “elevated epicurean experience” runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The center’s exhibit floor will be transformed to host an elegant night out, filled with gourmet food presentations, a signature cocktail, live music, a silent auction and dessert.

“It's a major event and it does bring in a substantial amount of funds,” said Lee Furuseth, HSC’s executive director. “It's about 4% of our entire budget. There are larger fundraisers, but concentrated into a three-hour period of time and it's 4% of your budget, that means it's a very important event. But more important than the event is what it represents. There will be 100 guests who have paid for a ticket to come, and it's a celebration, a huge party.”

Gourmet entrees will be created by chefs from area restaurants, as guests travel around the center to take in the experience. Chefs from Brothers Catering, CK Dudley’s, Concordia Language Villages, Minnesota Nice Café, North Shore Grille, Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge, Tavern on the South Shore and Tutto Bene will be featured.

Only 100 tickets are available. Tickets are $50 per person and available at Headwaters Science Center. Call HSC at (218) 444-4472 to reserve tickets and/or pay via credit card.