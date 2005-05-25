BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will hold their annual meeting and celebration at noon on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Fellowship Hall at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5232 Irvine Ave. NW.

The community is invited to help staff and volunteers of the food shelf review and celebrate its service and achievements of 2019, a release said. The program will feature live music by Wildfire, and will start with a homemade soup and dessert luncheon, followed by a program. All are welcome to attend the free event, no registration required.

For further information, contact Mary at (218) 444-6580.