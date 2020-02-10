10 years ago

February 12, 2010 -- Being in Vancouver for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games is a thrill for Bemidji curler Natalie Nicholson, who is competing in the Games for the first time as the lead on the U.S. women’s team. “It’s very exciting here,” Nicholson said, noting that arriving in Vancouver, getting credentials and donning USA uniforms made it all feel that much more real.

25 years ago

February 12, 1995 -- A boy, concerned that his grandmother couldn't lift and pour a two-liter plastic soda bottle, invented an easy-grip handle. A girl, tired of the same old games, invented a new board game based on spelling words correctly. Different from the typical science fair, Bemidji’s Challenge Inventors' Program sparked elementary students to invent something.

50 years ago

February 12, 1970 -- More than $2,500 in merchandise was stolen in a break-in at the Boating Centre on Highway 2 East. The break-in was discovered by police on patrol in the area. Entry was gained by breaking a plate glass window on the southeast side of the building. Stolen were 11 chainsaws valued at $2,294 and a 100 foot Oregon chain, valued at $287.

100 years ago

February 12, 1920 -- Four men will commence their speaking at the theaters on the proposition to connect the Babcock routes with paving through Bemidji, to be voted on at the municipal election, the speakers being leading businessmen of the city. G. W. Harnwell, W. L. Brooks and W. Z. Robinson will each speak at the Grand, Elko and Rex theaters.